Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.39%

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 1.39% at 37138.55 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 2.75%, LTIMindtree Ltd shed 2.49% and Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 1.75%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 2.03% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.24% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.40% to close at 25111.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.45% to close at 82259.24 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

