Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.40% in Feb-25 compared 9.32% in Jan-25

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated today that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.40 per cent in February 2025 (9.32 per cent in January 2025). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.80 per cent in February 2025 from 9.87 per cent in January 2025. The 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs declined to 9.00 per cent in March 2025 from 9.05 per cent in February 2025.

The share of External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) linked loans in total outstanding floating rate rupee loans of SCBs was 60.6 per cent at end-December 2024 (59.4 per cent at end-September 2024), while that of MCLR linked loans was 35.9 per cent (36.9 per cent at end-September 2024).

RBI noted further that the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.48 per cent in February 2025 as compared to 6.56 per cent in January 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs remained unchanged at 7.02 per cent in February 2025.

