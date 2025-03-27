Euro off three week low against US dollar as German economic optimism offers boost

Euro has edged up after its recent string of losses. Euro/USD pair is quoting at 1.0819, up marginally on the day and bouncing from a three week low. The US dollar index is holding just above 104 mark but appears to be cautious as markets focus on Fridays PCE report for potential insights into the Feds next policy move. Euro stayed broadly supported on positive economic cues from Germany earlier in the week. German business confidence improved to an eight-month high in March as defense and infrastructure spending plans offset concerns about US trade policies, survey data from the ifo Institute. The business climate index hit 86.7 in March, up from 85.3 in the previous month. The score was seen at 86.8. The reading was the strongest since last July. The survey showed that companies were more satisfied with current situation and their expectations improved noticeably.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News