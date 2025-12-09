Welspun Corp arm bags Rs 1,165 cr supply order from Saudi Water Authority

Welspun Corp's associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) has received a contract from Saudi Water Authority for manufacturing and supplying steel pipes for total value exceeding 485 million SAR (Rs 1,165 crore) including value added taxEPIC is a listed entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and a market leader in the production of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. Its fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continues to pioneer in supporting KSAs strategic objectives under the Vision 2030.
The duration of the contract is six months and the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in Q4FY2025-26 and Q1FY26-27.
Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.23% to Rs 439.68 crore on 32.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4373.61 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.
The counter declined 3.59% to end at Rs 797.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app