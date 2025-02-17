Zydus Life's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Zydus Lifesciences has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at the company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in Ambernath, Maharashtra.

The said inspection was conducted from 10 February to 14 February 2025 and concluded with zero observations from the regulatory body.

The official announcement was made on 14 February 2025, after market hours.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during thr quarter.

The scrip rose 0.79% to Rs 908.75 on the BSE.

