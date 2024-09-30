Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.45%, Gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 751.25, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.45% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% gain in NIFTY and a 50.76% gain in the Nifty Metal index. Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 751.25, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 25907.85. The Sensex is at 84562.88, down 1.18%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 7.6% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10064.6, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

