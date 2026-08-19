Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.49%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1964.9, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% gain in NIFTY and a 36.64% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1964.9, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24052.05. The Sensex is at 76904.49, down 0.43%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 21.61% in last one month.