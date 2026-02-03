Welspun Corp Ltd soars 7.81%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 814, up 7.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 814, up 7.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.77% on the day, quoting at 25784.1. The Sensex is at 83941.05, up 2.79%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 1.41% in last one month.