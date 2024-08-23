Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.02%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 727.95, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.05% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.68% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 727.95, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24833.9. The Sensex is at 81102.86, up 0.06%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 8.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9326.25, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

