TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 1671.46 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 52.29% to Rs 226.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 1671.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1517.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.15% to Rs 768.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 572.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 6627.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5705.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

