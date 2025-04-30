RateGain launches AI-powered Smart ARI solution

An Availability, Rates, Inventory management engine

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the launch of Smart ARI, the industry's first AI-powered ARI (Availability, Rates, Inventory) management engine, helping hotels push real-time ARI updates and reducing infrastructure costs for demand partners.

In a survey conducted by HEDNA and NYU SPS representing 11,000+ hotel properties (The State of Distribution Report 2024), 67% of hotels identified the need to reduce effort in updating rates and inventory across channels, while 72% cited challenges in monitoring rate parity. As hotel distribution grows more complex and dynamic, the demand for automation, accuracy, and speed has never been higher.

Yet today, ARI management remains a bottleneck for many hotel systems. Even the smallest pricing or availability change can trigger a complete ARI refreshpushing vast amounts of redundant data to every distribution partner. This not only slows down updates but also increases system strain and infrastructure cost, causes rate mismatches, and raises the risk of overbookings. Without intelligent iltering, hotels spend more time reacting to issues than optimizing performance.

By leveraging AI, the RateGain solution discards redundant or outdated data in real-time and processes only the most recent and the most relevant ARI ields. This ensures that hotels and distribution partners receive only actionable, accurate, and fresh information optimizing their operations while signi icantly reducing data load.

For hotels, Smart ARI brings real-time ef iciency to rate, restriction, and availability updateshelping them respond faster to market changes while minimizing manual effort. It reduces overbookings, improves rate parity across channels, and lowers infrastructure costs by cutting unnecessary data volume. The result: fewer errors, faster execution, and better control.

Demand partners bene it from a streamlined data feed with up to 30% less redundant ARI traf ic. Clean, relevant updates improve system performance, reduce errors, and enhance the booking experience. With higher data integrity, hotels are more likely to earn better rankings and visibility across OTA platforms leading to higher conversions.

