West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 80.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 80.37% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 1043.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1044.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1043.021044.826.5213.6080.68187.9618.88135.1017.4989.11

