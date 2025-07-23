Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 62.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 653.25 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 62.15% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 653.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 613.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.653.25613.6513.0612.8156.6953.901.664.521.233.25

