Precision Wires hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 99% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Precision Wires India soared 15.37% to Rs 301.75 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 98.89% to Rs 37.69 crore on 36.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1336.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 108.25% YoY to Rs 52.23 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 35.33% YoY to Rs 1,295.36 crore in Q3 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,294.23 crore (up 41.3% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 14.32 crore (up 12.93% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 16.06 crore (up 56.07% YoY) during the period under review.