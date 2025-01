Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 27.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 27.08% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.451.5228.9729.610.740.680.700.630.610.48

