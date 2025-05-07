Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.92% to Rs 96.78 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 51.30% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 96.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.82% to Rs 109.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 458.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 483.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

