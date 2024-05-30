Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Worth Investment &amp; Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 89.33% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net loss of Worth Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.56% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.55% to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.420.75 89 4.403.65 21 OPM %57.0422.67 -78.8665.75 - PBDT0.040.36 -89 2.471.22 102 PBT0.040.36 -89 2.471.22 102 NP-0.580.04 PL 1.850.90 106

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

