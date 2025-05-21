Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 14.13% to Rs 50.74 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 18.34% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 50.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 261.90% to Rs 49.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 184.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales50.7444.46 14 184.90174.42 6 OPM %34.1922.18 -28.6926.81 - PBDT19.5416.23 20 63.7066.72 -5 PBT19.5216.11 21 63.4166.18 -4 NP14.6512.38 18 49.5813.70 262

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

