Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.13% to Rs 50.74 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 18.34% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 50.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 261.90% to Rs 49.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 184.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

50.7444.46184.90174.4234.1922.1828.6926.8119.5416.2363.7066.7219.5216.1163.4166.1814.6512.3849.5813.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News