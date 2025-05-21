Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 225.52 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 225.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 248.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 887.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

225.52248.25887.36923.529.35-3.677.283.2510.89-4.8321.990.104.50-12.26-3.89-29.781.84-12.837.19-21.97

