Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 35.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 35.31% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 68.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.68.0659.5010.518.728.115.826.444.034.103.03

