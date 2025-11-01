LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.89% to Rs 26.88 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 40.76% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.8833.9824.6725.814.877.043.766.062.664.49

