DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 22.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 769.22 crore

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 22.85% to Rs 52.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 769.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 625.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.769.22625.439.489.3473.8860.2269.7556.8352.1542.45

