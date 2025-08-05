BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 49.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.23% to Rs 710.57 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 49.76% to Rs 171.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.23% to Rs 710.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

