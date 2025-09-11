Yen steadies near 147.46 as eyes turn to US inflation

The Japanese yen held firm around 147.46 per dollar today, as investors awaited key us inflation data that could prompt deeper Federal Reserve rate cuts. US producer prices unexpectedly fell in august, easing inflation fears and strengthening market bets on looser monetary policy. Japans business sentiment improved on a strong export rebound ahead of new us tariffs, while political uncertainty grew after Prime Minister Ishibas resignation. Producer prices in japan accelerated to a 2.7% year-on-year rise in august, reflecting persistent domestic inflationary pressure. The dollar index rose to 97.46, driven by expectations of a 50 basis point fed rate cut amid subdued inflation trends.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News