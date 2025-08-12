Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Ends Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Oil Stocks Lead Declines

Wall Street Ends Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Oil Stocks Lead Declines

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks fell as traders awaited major economic reports, with oil service and energy stocks dragging markets down. Asia-Pacific mostly gained while Europe closed mixed and treasury yields edged lower.

The Dow slid 200.52 points (0.5%) to 43,975.09, Nasdaq fell 64.62 points (0.3%) to 21,385.40 and the S&P 500 dipped 16.00 points (0.3%) to 6,373.45.

Choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders held back ahead of key economic reports due in the coming days. The Labor Department's July consumer price inflation data, due Tuesday, could influence interest rate expectations. Core prices, excluding food and energy, are expected to rise 0.3% after Junes 0.2% increase, with annual growth seen at 3% versus 2.9%.

Ahead of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates an 86.5% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a quarter point next month. Additional reports on producer price inflation, retail sales, and industrial production are also set to draw attention in the days ahead, potentially shaping market sentiment.

Oil service stocks significant moved downwards, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index slumped 2.1% despite a modest increase by the price of crude oil. Oil producer and transportation stocks too were notably weak, contributing to the moderately lower close by the broader markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index crept up by 0.2%. The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4%, the German DAX Index fell by 0.3% and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6%.

In the bond market, treasuries saw modest strength after trending lower over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 bps to 4.27%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

Sansera Engineering climbs after Q1 PAT surges 26% YoY

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story