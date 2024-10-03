Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.36 trn in Q2FY25, deposits up over 18%

The banks deposits added up to Rs 277,173 crore as on 30 September 2024, up by 18.3 per cent from Rs 234,360 crore as on 30 September 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Yes Bank has reported 13.1 per cent growth in loans & advances to Rs 236,512 crore as on 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 209,106 crore as on 30 September 2023.

The banks deposits added up to Rs 277,173 crore as on 30 September 2024, up by 18.3 per cent from Rs 234,360 crore as on 30 September 2023.

On a sequential basis, the private sector banks advances and deposits are higher by 3 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

Casa ratio was at 32 per cent as on 30 September 2024 as against 29.4 per cent as on 30 September 2023 and 30.8 per cent as on 30 June 2024.

Credit to deposit ratio was at 85.3 per cent as on 30 September 2024 as against 89.2 per cent as on 30 September 2023 and 86.6 per cent as on 30 June 2024.

Liquidity coverage ratio was at 131.9 per cent as on 30 September 2024 as against 120.9 per cent as on 30 September 2023 and 37.8 per cent as on 30 June 2024.

Yes Bank is a private sector bank with total assets of Rs 4,07,697 crore, total gross advances of Rs 2,26,176 crore, and a network of 1,232 branches as on 30 June 2024.

The bank reported a profit of Rs 502 crore and total income (net of interest expense) of Rs 3,443 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, against Rs 343 crore and Rs 3,141 crore, respectively, in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The scrip lost 0.85 per cent to currently trade at Rs 22.23 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

