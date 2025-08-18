Z-Tech (India) rises on bagging Rs 17-cr order from Ekk Infrastructure

Z-Tech (India) gained 3.21% to Rs 567.45 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 16.91 crore from Ekk Infrastructure.The contract involves the construction of four-laning of the VikravandiSethiyathope section (Km 0.0 to Km 65.96) of NH-45C in Tamil Nadu, under NHDP Phase-IV on EPC mode.
Z-Tech (India) specializes in designing civil engineering products and services with a focus on geotechnical specialized solutions in the infrastructure and civil construction sectors in India.
The company reported a 236.3% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.08 crore, on a 58% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 34.99 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
