Pennar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFB Industries Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2025.

Pennar Industries Ltd surged 18.87% to Rs 252.95 at 18-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74188 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd soared 18.02% to Rs 1513.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2040 shares in the past one month. Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd spiked 17.22% to Rs 99.12. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month. Jai Corp Ltd gained 16.49% to Rs 124. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82224 shares in the past one month.