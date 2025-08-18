KPL receives nod to sell its anti-cancer drug Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico

Kwality Pharmaceutical has received registration for Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico for sale and distribution.

Bleomycin is a widely used anti-cancer medicine, effective in the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma, testicular cancer, and certain squamous cell carcinomas.

The company said, "This approval further strengthens our expansion into highly regulated markets, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality oncology products globally."

The projected business potential is around 1 million USD in the first year, and supplies will commence before the end of Q2FY26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News