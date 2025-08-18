PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Vision Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2025.

PG Electroplast Ltd soared 12.78% to Rs 552.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd spiked 12.19% to Rs 475.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19845 shares in the past one month. Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup surged 11.86% to Rs 89.49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2473 shares in the past one month. Relaxo Footwears Ltd jumped 11.00% to Rs 484.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22314 shares in the past one month.