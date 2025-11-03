Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Company drops as Q2 loss widens

Urban Company drops as Q2 loss widens

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Urban Company fell 3.59% to Rs 151.90 after the home servicesand solutions platform reported a significant widening of its consolidated net loss for the September 2025 quarter.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1.82 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 37% year-on-year to Rs 380 crore, or 44% YoY on a like-for-like basis excluding the impact of the KSA deconsolidation, driven by broad-based growth across both beauty and home repair services. The companys Net Transaction Value (NTV) stood at Rs 1,030 crore, up 31% YoY (or 34% YoY excluding KSA).

Urban Company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 35 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 30 crore a year ago, primarily due to a Rs 44 crore loss in the Insta Help segment. Excluding Insta Help, the company delivered an adjusted EBITDA profit of Rs 10 crore, representing +0.9% of NTV.

The Core India Services business continued to remain profitable at an adjusted EBITDA level, while the international markets primarily the UAE and Singapore achieved adjusted EBITDA breakeven during the quarter.

The company said it continues to strategically invest in its long-term growth bets, Insta Help and Native, aimed at deepening customer engagement and expanding service offerings.

Urban Companys operational metrics also showed healthy traction. The platform had 7.4 million annual transacting users and 57,251 monthly active service professionals across 51 cities, with an average rating of 4.8.

The company clarified that following the transition of its Saudi Arabia operations from a wholly owned subsidiary to a 50:50 joint venture, revenues from that region are no longer consolidated in its financial statements. Instead, its share of the joint ventures results is recognized below EBITDA. On a like-for-like basis, both NTV and revenue growth YoY were significantly higher than reported figures.

The company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were Rs 2,136 crore.

Urban Company is a tech-driven marketplace for home, beauty, and wellness services. It also sells products under the 'Native' brand and recently launched 'InstaHelp' for daily household needs.

The companys shares debuted on the bourses on 17 September 2025, listing at Rs 161 a premium of 56.31% over the issue price of Rs 103. The IPO received bids for 11,06,46,08,960 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, translating into a robust subscription of 103.63 times. The issue was open for bidding from 10 to 12 September 2025, with a price band fixed between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

