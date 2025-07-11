Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment drops as shareholders reject promotor's stake hike plan

Zee Entertainment drops as shareholders reject promotor's stake hike plan

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) slipped 2.54% to Rs 138.30 after shareholders rejected the proposal to issue fully convertible warrants to promoter group entities, blocking the Goenka family's plan to increase its stake from 3.99% to 18.39%.

In a regulatory filing on July 10, the company disclosed that the resolution garnered only 59.5% of the votes, falling short of the 75% supermajority required to pass such proposals. The result effectively derails the promoter groups plan to bolster their holding in the company through fresh capital infusion. The proposal involved issuing 16.95 crore warrants worth Rs 2,237 crore to Altilis Technologies and Sunbright Mauritius Investments, entities affiliated with the Goenka family.

Responding to the outcome, Zee released an official press statement, expressing gratitude to the ~60% of shareholders who voted in favor of the resolution. "The Board and the management also respect the decision taken by the remaining shareholders," the company said.

Zee underlined its ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value, highlighting progress in improving profitability, especially by trimming losses in its digital segment and enhancing margin performance. The company said it remains committed to building a strong financial foundation amid evolving market conditions and intense competition.

While the current efforts have augured well, it is important to maintain a sufficient war chest to fuel future growth, navigate rapid market shifts, and invest in innovation, said a company spokesperson.

Zee also reiterated that its strategy remains guided by a seasoned board to further fortify itself for any unforeseen events as well as to deliver growth and invest in technology and innovation.

ZEEL is a leading content and technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. 'Z' brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.4 crore in Q4 FY25, significantly higher than the PAT of Rs 13.4 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 0.65% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 2184.1 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Puravankara records 6% YoY rise in pre-sales to Rs 1,124 crore in Q1 FY26

Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,200 level; metal shares decline

Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Euro near 2-week low against dollar; Tariff concerns weigh

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story