Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
360 ONE WAM Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2025.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd lost 9.36% to Rs 1343 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13564 shares in the past one month.

360 ONE WAM Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 1138. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd tumbled 4.17% to Rs 423.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62800 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd pared 4.16% to Rs 136. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd slipped 4.02% to Rs 811. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23741 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

