Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 11.65% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 973.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 904.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.973.04904.849.488.2967.8557.9753.3447.8639.8735.71

