Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 2.59%, rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 127.18, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.24% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% fall in NIFTY and a 24.52% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.18, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24079.19921875. The Sensex is at 79453, down 0.61%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 9.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1830.6, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 245.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News