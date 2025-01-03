IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1011.35, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.18% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1011.35, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24079.19921875. The Sensex is at 79453, down 0.61%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51605.55, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1014.5, up 1.78% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

