SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1447, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.08% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% jump in NIFTY and a 10.66% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1447, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24079.19921875. The Sensex is at 79453, down 0.61%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24006.7, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1457.1, up 1.98% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 1.08% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% jump in NIFTY and a 10.66% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 65.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

