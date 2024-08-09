Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 57.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 80.33 croreNet profit of Zee Learn declined 57.08% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 80.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales80.33105.63 -24 OPM %29.5818.22 -PBDT16.6718.10 -8 PBT8.2311.27 -27 NP3.648.48 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News