Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 159.45 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 159.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.159.45167.314.07-15.230-27.22-29.88-46.41-22.42-35.91

