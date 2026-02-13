Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.72% to Rs 240.32 crore

Net profit of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.72% to Rs 240.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

