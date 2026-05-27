To support India's emerging "Smart Border" vision

Zen Technologies today announced the launch of its Integrated Smart Border Suite (ISBS), a next-generation border security ecosystem designed to support India's emerging Smart Border vision.

The announcement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India would roll out a nationwide Smart Border project aimed at securing nearly 6,000 km of border with Pakistan and Bangladesh using advanced technologies including drones, radars and smart surveillance systems. The Zen Technologies suite has been conceptualized to address the rapidly evolving threat landscape facing India's borders, including illegal infiltration, narco-terrorism, drone-based smuggling, and hybrid warfare tactics increasingly observed along India's western and eastern frontiers.