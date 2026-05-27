For supply of 120 units of its 5kV silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) thyristors

RIR Power Electronics has secured a large order from Overseas Customer that would see the company supplying 120 units of its 5kV silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) thyristors in the first phase. Having carved a reputation for driving innovation and energy efficiency through its range of press-pack thyristors, this order reaffirms the growing global trust in RIR Power Electronics' product portfolio.

Unlike standard industrial phase-control thyristors, RIR Power Electronics' range of high-power press-pack thyristors are high-current semiconductor switching devices that are designed to handle very high peak currents and high di/dt pulses for short durations. Employing a 125 mm diameter silicon chip enclosed in a press-pack construction, RIR Power Electronics' 125mm 5kV SCR thyristors are renowned for their high mechanical reliability and optimized lifetime control; making them ideal for heavy-power applications that require very high current handling and reliability. This order win is from one of the leading Class I Electrical EPC contractor that carries out turnkey electrification projects for industries and power plants across the world and underscores RIR Power Electronics' growing repute as India's leading vertically integrated Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturer.