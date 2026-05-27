Tata Elxsi launches AnaTel, an AI native software development platform

For healthcare and medical technology companies

Tata Elxsi announced the launch of AnaTel, an AI-native software development platform for healthcare and medical technology companies, co-developed with OpenAna, a provider of autonomous AI engineering platforms. AnaTel makes its debut at DeviceTalks Boston 2026, where Tata Elxsi is presenting its latest advances in AI-powered MedTech engineering and compliance.

Healthcare and medtech software teams face a growing operational challenge. Regulatory expectations for AI-enabled device software are rising, with the FDA's 2025 draft guidance on AI-Enabled Device Software Functions and Europe's MDCG 2025-26 both requiring rigorous lifecycle documentation, traceability, and validation evidence as part of core engineering workflows, not submission afterthoughts. The result is a familiar bottleneck: requirements, test cases, traceability matrices, and regulatory artifacts are assembled manually across disconnected tools. Every software change becomes a documentation exercise. Every submission cycle starts from scratch.

AnaTel addresses this by embedding autonomous AI agents directly into the engineering workflow. Unlike developer productivity tools that focus on code generation alone, AnaTel operates across the full AI-Driven Software Delivery Lifecycle, from requirements and architecture through deployment, verification and validation, and continuous optimization, making it a true end-to-end engineering execution platform for regulated environments. Operating as a configurable AI software team, AnaTel generates code, documentation, test cases, and regulatory artifacts, drawing on a dedicated Healthcare and Life Sciences expert agent fine-tuned for medtech regulatory and engineering contexts. Human engineers and regulatory experts remain in control at every critical review and decision point. The platform supports eSTAR-aligned submission preparation, requirements traceability matrices, verification and validation evidence, and audit-trail documentation as part of day-to-day engineering. It is expected to reduce SaMD development and change assessment timelines from eight weeks to 72 hours, with productivity improvements of up to 60%.