Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 28.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 9.72 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres declined 28.30% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.7210.31 -6 OPM %-1.851.36 -PBDT0.690.92 -25 PBT0.500.72 -31 NP0.380.53 -28

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

