Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 16.93% to Rs 39.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 185.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.185.91154.5230.3533.1264.5257.2954.9048.6739.9334.15

