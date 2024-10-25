Zenith Health Care standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Zenith Health Care declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.033.494.294.010.210.180.170.120.090.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News