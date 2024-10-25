Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zenith Health Care standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Net profit of Zenith Health Care declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.033.49 -13 OPM %4.294.01 -PBDT0.210.18 17 PBT0.170.12 42 NP0.090.12 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

