Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 263.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 263.26% to Rs 389.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 11534.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4943.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11534.084943.183.704.02385.31184.98319.31148.54389.85107.32

