Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 263.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 11534.08 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 263.26% to Rs 389.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 11534.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4943.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11534.084943.18 133 OPM %3.704.02 -PBDT385.31184.98 108 PBT319.31148.54 115 NP389.85107.32 263
