VST Industries standalone net profit declines 37.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 358.95 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 37.38% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 358.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 348.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales358.95348.10 3 OPM %18.8422.67 -PBDT75.62108.19 -30 PBT64.6899.12 -35 NP47.5675.95 -37

