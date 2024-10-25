VST Industries standalone net profit declines 37.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 358.95 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 37.38% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 358.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 348.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.358.95348.1018.8422.6775.62108.1964.6899.1247.5675.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News