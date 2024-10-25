Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 28.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 11.55 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 28.70% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.559.52 21 OPM %15.3212.50 -PBDT2.121.71 24 PBT1.861.40 33 NP1.391.08 29

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

