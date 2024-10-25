Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 28.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 11.55 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 28.70% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.559.5215.3212.502.121.711.861.401.391.08

