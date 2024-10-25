Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 25.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 139.40 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 25.28% to Rs 108.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 139.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales139.40108.53 28 OPM %86.0084.73 -PBDT150.49119.40 26 PBT145.16114.34 27 NP108.3286.46 25
